The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 28/09/24 at around 1604 hours at the 90 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road in which five people were killed.

A Nissan Primeira vehicle with one passenger on board hit six pedestrians who were walking along the road after the vehicle had veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.

As a result, three pedestrians died on the spot and two died upon admission at Bindura Hospital.

Another pedestrian and a passenger in the Nissan Primeira vehicle were injured and were admitted at Bindura Hospital.

Zwnews