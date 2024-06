At least five people people have been killed while 26 others were injured in a fatal road traffic accident which happened along Karoi-Binga road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the development in an X post.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred last night at the 106 kilometre peg along Karoi-Binga Road.

“Five people were killed whilst 26 others were injured when a UD truck overturned.

“More details to be availed,” said ZRP.

Zwnews