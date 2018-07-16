5 family members perish in deadly accident

FIVE members of the same family died while two others were seriously injured when a vehicle they were travelling in burst a front tyre, overturned and rolled several times before landing on its roof in Esigodini over the weekend.

The identities of the deceased and injured are being withheld as police are yet to contact their next of kin.

Three of the victims died on the spot while the other two are said to have died on admission to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The two survivors are said to be in a critical condition.

The accident occurred at about 5pm on Saturday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the accident yesterday.

Witnesses said the driver failed to control the vehicle following a front tyre burst.

He allegedly swayed to the left in an attempt to avoid oncoming traffic. The vehicle allegedly flew into the air before it landed on its roof and rolled several times. zimpapers