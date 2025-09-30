At least five artisanal miners have been trapped underground after mine shaft collapse at Mamini, Umsasa Farm in Mazowe.

According to police the accident took place on 28/09/25 and rescuing teams are currently on the ground.

In other news, on 28/09/25, Police in Beitbridge arrested Moses Muleya (18) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at the 285 km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on 08/09/25, at around 0130 hours.

The suspect, along with his three accomplices, who are still at large, allegedly

The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which Ripai Zema’s body was found lying on the ground with bruises on the head in a garden at Nyambudzi B Village, Mushumbi Pools on 27/09/25.

The victim’s husband was later found dead, hanging from a roof truss, tied with a rope in his bedroom.

In yet other news, on 28/09/25, Police in Beitbridge arrested Moses Muleya (18) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at the 285 km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on 08/09/25, at around 0130 hours.

The suspect, along with his three accomplices, who are still at large, allegedly attacked the complainant, who was searching for transport. They assaulted him and stole $400 and a Samsung cellphone.

Zwnews