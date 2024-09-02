The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of five suspects in connection with a murder case in Wedza.

The suspects, Peter Mandeya (65), Simbarashe Mandeya (40), Felix Chigodora (24), Brain Mandeya (21) and Munashe Chigodora (25) assaulted a mental patient Cadilla Njodzi (37) with switches and booted feet all over the body.

This was after the victim had destroyed a wooden door and a rear mirror of a Nissan Hardbody vehicle at Peter Mandeya’s residence on 30/07/24 at Chihowa Village, Svosve , Wedza.

The victim died on 31/08/24 whilst admitted a local hospital in Wedza.

Zwnews