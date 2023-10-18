A TOTAL of 468 people have been arrested as the Government continues its blitz gainst the inflow of illicit drugs and substances throughout the country.

Caught up in the blitz are 402 men and 66 women.

A Cabinet report on Drug and Substance Abuse, presented by the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee and Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, shows that out of the 468 offenders, 36 were suppliers, who were referred to the courts.

The other 432 were drug users and consumers who paid deposit fines.

“Raids were conducted during the period under review and drugs were confiscated.

“A total of four bases were destroyed from three provinces, that is, two in Harare Metropolitan (Mbare and Epworth), one in Midlands (Gweru CBD) and one in Mashonaland West (Gwayagwaya Shopping Centre).”

The Liquor Licensing Board also raided some alcohol outlets across the country.

“A total of 244 bottle stores, 197 bars, 90-night clubs and 145 other outlets were monitored for compliance purposes.

“These inspections have enhanced the compliance of alcohol outlets.

“Primary, Higher and Tertiary Education Institutions carried out drug and substance abuse awareness campaigns to students.

“Weekly awareness campaigns continue to be a priority and the collective campaigns, in the primary and secondary education levels, have reached 16 825 learners (4 155 male and 12 670 female).

“Community outreaches are being carried out through Information, Education and Communication materials.”

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) seized an unregistered consignment of drugs.

It was confirmed that 198 (184 male and 14 female) patients received drug rehabilitation services, inclusive of treatment and medical detoxification.

“Provincial Task Force Teams should strengthen support to all district programme activities and ensure that chiefs, church leaders and all local political leaders are actively involved.

“The Drug and Substance Abuse Programme should be aligned to the Civil Protection Unit, which is comprehensive, and the Resource Mobilisation Committee should be chaired by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and utilise resource mobilisation structures in Civil Protection.”

