4 Zim women arrested over brutal SA Small House assault video

4 violent Zimbabwean women have appeared in a South African court, facing charges of assault and kidnapping, after a video of them assaulting an unidentified small house they accused of bedding their husband went viral.

South African media reports suggest the women are illegal immigrants and are facing up to three years each in jail if found guilty.

The women who have since been identified as Jane Nyama, Adda Mukwanda, Memort Maraura and Juliana Chaputika appeared before a Durban magistrate last Thursday, where they were granted bail and will make another court appearance in June.

The video, which attracted the attention of Zimbabwean police opens with one of the suspects recording herself, where she says nhasi tiriku . . . (today we are beating up a prostitute).

Thereafter, a woman is seen lying on the ground being haplessly whipped with what appears to be a thin tree branch, before being kicked by one of the suspects. Soon after, the suspect appears carrying a knife before cutting the unidentified woman’s hair.

“The knife is not sharp enough,” one of the women is heard saying.

The assailant in the video discards the knife before going to fetch another.

“Next time you see my husband you should run away,” she says while cutting and kicking the woman.

While trying to resist her assailant cutting her hair, two more women appear in the video to assist her in her barrage by holding down the woman.

statemedia