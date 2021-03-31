The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested the four touts who were involved in the physical manhandling and harassment of a woman in a video which went viral recently.

The incident occurred at Dulibadzimu Rank, Beitbridge.

The touts will appear in court today.

In the video clip, the elderly woman could be seen and heard screaming while being harassed at Beitbridge bus terminus, including being violently dragged by at least nine touts who also forcibly took her luggage.

There has been a public outcry and deafening calls for police to expeditiously bring the touts to book and be visible all the time at bus ranks where touts are becoming a menace to the commuting public.

In response, the police launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the ZRP has applauded all Zimbabweans for the co-operation & concern over the conduct of the touts.

“The public is urged to report all incidents of harassment by touts taking note of the location, date, time & the name of the bus company involved. #notouting& harassment of women,” said the ZRP.

-Zwnews