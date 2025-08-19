At least four people have been killed in a road traffic accident along Harare-Chirundu highway, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

According to ZRP the fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 103 kilometre peg on 17/08/25 at around 1600 hours.

A motorist driving a Mazda 3 vehicle towards Chinhoyi with three passengers on board collided head-on with a Howo Sino Truck travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the crash, three occupants of the Mazda 3 were trapped in the vehicle while another was thrown out of the vehicle and all the four occupants died on the spot.

The bodies of the victims were referred to Banket Hospital for post-mortem examination.