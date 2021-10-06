A Limpopo family are reeling after four people died when a wall collapsed on guests during a lobola ceremony in GaChuene Thokgwaneng on Saturday.

“As the Yika family, we are still in shock about what happened on Saturday. It was supposed to be a celebration day as they were paying a bride price for my sister … it was a lobola negotiation ceremony,” said family spokesperson and brother to the bride, Phinias Yika.

People attending the ceremony were seated in a tent which was positioned next to an unroofed building, when strong winds blew. The wall collapsed, killing three instantly and injuring several others. One of the injured later died in hospital.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the police in Lebowakgomo have opened an inquest docket, and had identified the deceased as Tiisetso Bushy Macheka, 36, Lesego Ribisi of Hwelereng village, 18, Phinias Maripane Kganyago of Gamashashane and Samson Sambo, who died at Lebowakgomo hospital.

Yika said the incident happened quickly. It was at about 5pm when the wind started picking up.