At least four people lost their lives after a mine accident at Chengxi Gold Mine, Shurugwi, on 04 September 2025, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

According to police, the victims, who were prospecting for gold in a disused mineshaft, got trapped after the mineshaft collapsed.

The bodies of the victims were retrieved and taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem.

Accidents of miners losing lives after mine collapse have become a common feature especially among artisanal miners.

Zimbabwe is a mineral rich country and with high unemployment rates, some are turning to artisanal mining doing so without proper safety equipment.

