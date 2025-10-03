At least four people have been killed and two others injured in a fatal road traffic accident along Harare-Shamva road.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) the accident took place at the 71km peg near Madziva mine on the 1st of October 2025.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 71km peg along Harare- Shamva Road, near Madziwa mine on 01/10/25.

“A motorist who was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with five passengers on board towards Shamva, lost control of the vehicle, veered of the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

“As a result of the crash, four people died on the spot while two others were injured,” said the police in an X post.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment.

In other news, ZRP confirmed that there are investigations currently underway in connection with the malicious damage to property incident at Temba Mliswa’s homestead in Shurugwi on 02/10/25.

The police adds that more details will be released in due course.