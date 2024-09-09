File image

Police in Buhera are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 61 km peg along Chivhu-Nyazura Road on 07/09/24 at around 1900 hours.

Four people died while one person was injured when a Nissan Caravan NV350 vehicle which was travelling towards Buhera with four passengers on board rammed onto the trailer of a Freight Liner truck which was travelling to wards Buhera with no passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were ferried to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured victim is admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, police in Chitungwiza are investigating a case of murder which occurred in Unit M, Seke, Chitungwiza on 07/09/24 at around 2030 hours in which Isaac Isaac Diamond (50) died.

The victim was on his way home after closing his shop when three yet to be identified male suspects attacked the victim with unknown objects.

The victim was found lying unconscious with a cut on the head and he was ferried to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries on admission.

