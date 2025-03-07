The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 06/03/25, at around 1240 hours, along Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare.

A haulage truck collided with four vehicles and hit four pedestrians before overturning and landing on its roof while descending Christmas Pass.

As a result of the accident, three people died on the spot while another died upon admission at Victoria Chitepo Hospital.

More details will be released in due course…

In other news, ZRP confirms the arrest of Tigors Tyron Seigfried (39) in connection with unlawful possession of 1 900 grammes of Crystal Meth.

The drugs were found in the suspect’s house along Chemford, Matshehlope, Bulawayo.

Zwnews