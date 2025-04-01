The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 30/03/25 at around 1500 hours along Chatsworth-Kurai Road, Gutu in which four people were killed while four others were injured.

A Toyota Noah vehicle with seven passengers on board veered off the road to the left and overturned before landing on its roof.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

More details to follow…