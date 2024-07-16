The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 3 kilometre peg along Hamutyinei Road, Gweru on 15/07/24 at around 1600 hours.

Four people died whilst 18 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi with 21 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its right side.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post mortem. 17 injured victims are admitted at the same hospital whilst another victim was referred to Bulawayo United Hospitals for treatment. More details to be released in due course.

Zwnews