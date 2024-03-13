4 ambassadors present credentials to President Mnangagwa

About four foreign missions (ambassadors) to Zimbabwe have presented their credentials to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa this afternoon.

The diplomats who presented their papers are:

The Republic of the Philippines Ambassador designate Noralyn Baja who presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa says her country is working to establish an honorary consulate in Zimbabwe.

In the meantime, she will be working on Zimbabwean affairs from their base in Pretoria.

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam’s Ambassador-Designate to Zimbabwe, Mr Hoang Cy Cuong has presented his credentials to President ‘Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He pledged to work to increase cooperation between the two countries across various sectors which include mining and tourism.

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania’s Ambassador Designate, Mr Jarr Inalla who presented his credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this morning says his country has a lot to learn from Zimbabwe in terms of food security, given Zimbabwe’s successes in the agricultural sector.

As he assumes the role of Ambassador to Zimbabwe, he said key areas of cooperation will include mining which is the backbone of Mauritania’s economy.

Austria’s Ambassador-designate, Mrs Romana Konigsbrun has presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Speaking after her presentation, the Ambassador said her country and Zimbabwe will work together in areas that include renewable energy and smart agriculture.

Zwnews