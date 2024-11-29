In the 12 months to June 2024, 36,000 Zimbabweans moved to the United Kingdom (UK), according to the UK’s Office for National Stats (up from 32,000 same period in 2023).

This makes Zimbabweans among the top five non-European Union nationalities for long-term immigration into the UK.

Top 5 nationalities:

•Indian (240,000)

•Nigerian (120,000)

•Pakistani (101,000)

•Chinese (78,000)

•Zimbabwean (36,000)

At least 35,000 Zimbabweans entered on work-related visas, and 1,000 for study.

In 2021, UK govt estimated 122,000 Zimbabwean-born people were living in Britain, the 22nd largest foreign population.

The Zimbabwean community in the UK is extremely diverse, consisting of individuals of differing racial, ethnic, class, and political groups.

There are a diverse mix of asylum seekers, professionals, investors, businesspeople, labour migrants, students, graduates, undocumented migrants, and others who have gained British citizenship.

The International Organization for Migration has characterised Zimbabwean migration to the UK as divided into three waves.

The initial wave of significant Zimbabwean migration consisted of White Zimbabweans who migrated after the country’s transition to Black majority rule in 1980, due to uncertainty about their future after losing their privileges.

The second major wave lasted from 1990–97, caused by the economic hardship that resulted from Zimbabwe’s application of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Structural Adjustment Programme.

The third wave began in 1998 and has resulted from political and social unrest in Zimbabwe, owing to Mugabeist policies focused on land reform, race relations and persecution of political opponents.

Prior to November 2002, Zimbabweans were free to travel to the UK without a visa and this provided a route to political asylum.

In November 2002, the UK Government introduced the requirement for Zimbabweans to apply for visas in order to travel to the UK, making it more difficult for them to apply for asylum.

The number of Zimbabweans applying for asylum has fallen, and increasing numbers have sought refuge in neighbouring South Africa instead.

