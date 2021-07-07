The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) says 36 candidates will be interviewed to fill nine positions of High Court judge from 26-28 July.

The JSC says candidates were nominated by the public, adding that to ensure compliance with the public interview requirement, the proceedings will be streamed live on JSC social media handles and possibly ZTV.

The following thirty-six (36) candidates will be interviewed on the dates indicated below: –

A.MONDAY 26 JULY 2021 1.Bachi Mzawazi Kate Catherine 2.Chilimbe Joseph 3.Chivasa Estere 4.Chiwaridzo Tafirenyika Marko 5.Chizhande Godwin 6.Deme Samuel 7.Jambwa Florence 8.Katiyo Never 9.Makamure Euna 10.Makomo Elijah 11.Mambara Joel 12.Mandaza Gibson

B. TUESDAY 27 JULY 2021 13.Manhiri Paul Charles 14.Manyangadze Foroma Rodgers 15.Manwere Taurai 16.Mapendere Elias Zanondoga 17.Mashumba Noria 18.Mawere Simba 19.Matinde Victor 20.Mazambani Delis 21.Mirirai Smart 22.Mugwagwa Ishmael.

Bii. 23.Mukaratirwa Mupariwa James 24.Mukwesha Cosmas C i. WEDNESDAY 28 JULY 2021 25.MungwariLucie-Anne Chipo 26.Mupindu Sandra 27.Muringani Tagarira Leon 28.Mutevedzi Munamato 29.Muzangaza Betha 30.Ncube Collet 31.Ndebele Samukeliso 32.Ndlovu Bongani.

Cii. 33.Rwodzi Letwin 34.Siziba Sijabuliso 35.Tomana Daphine 36.Zuyu Judith Dudzai

The JSC says as is clear from the above dates, the interviews will be conducted during the subsistence of the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, adding that as a result, members of the public are discouraged from physically attending at the venue of the interviews.

-Zwnews