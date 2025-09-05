Image: InfoMinZw

A series of wildfires in Mashonaland Province, Mazowe district’s Wards 9, 12, 14, and 19 has caused significant damage, a senior government official has confirmed.

A mentally-challenged woman allegedly started the fires in Wards 9 and 12 by burning plastic on a windy day, while veld fires affected Wards 14 and 19.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana says the blazes destroyed 32 households across three villages, leaving 127 people in need of basic aid.

He says substantial agricultural loss was reported at Nyomber Estates, including one hectare of wheat, 2000 hay bales, and critical farming infrastructure.

“Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. Police are searching for the woman involved to assess her condition for treatment and risk management.

“The CPU system has been triggered,” he adds.