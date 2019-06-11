30 Passports A Day…Govt Promises To Ease Passport Crisis

With Sources at the Registrar-General’s Office revealing yesterday that they were printing only 30 passports a day, the government has assured the nation that the production and processing of passports is set to increase following the availability of machinery and printing paper.

This comes after members of the public have been complaining that the Registrar-General’s Office was taking time to process passports.

In an interview with the state-owned Herald, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Cain Mathema admitted to the dire situation but said the issue was being resolved by Government.

“Members of the public should not panic. We are working on it. Yes we have been facing some challenges, but I would want to assure passport applicants that we have managed to overcome some of these challenges. “Passports are being done, the paper is now there and the machinery is there. Our people should not panic, we might not be able to produce the numbers that we want at the moment, but we are working on it,” he said.

There is no respite for Zimbabwean citizens hoping to obtain passports as confusion continues at various registry offices across the country.