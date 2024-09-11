The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of three women after a video went viral in which they were seen assaulting another woman.

In the video two women are seen assaulting another woman on allegations of having an extra-marital affair with one of the women’s husband.

The ZRP reiterates that the public must exercise self restraint when faced with disputes or disagreements with friends, relatives or any member of the society.

Communities are implored to find peaceful ways of resolving differences or disputes without resorting to violence.

Zwnews