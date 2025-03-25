On 24/03/25, police in Harare arrested three transporters and 11 drug barons for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines.

Subsequently, 1 098 boxes of unregistered medicines comprising Broncleer Cough Syrup, Adco Saltapen Cough Syrup, Bernlin Codeine Cough Syrup, Astrapen and Stilpane were recovered.

On the same date, police in Beitbridge arrested Sydney Ndlovu (39), Delight Ndlovu (37) and Diana Moyo for unlawful possession of 175 kilogrammes of dagga.

The government recently declared war on drug dealers and distributors saying it is robbing the country of future leaders.

However, some critics say senior government officials are the ones behind the supply of drugs.

