Three Steward Bank employees are being accused of engineering a complex criminal syndicate, in which they generated visa cards and opened accounts for people who do not exist.

They fraudulently withdrew more than US$33 000 from some dormant accounts whose holders are not coming forth.

The Bank has some accounts, which are dormant within their system, this is usually because some account holders have left the country, leaving some cash deposits.

While some, for unknown reasons which might include unregistered deaths, have deposits which are not being withdrawn.

Zwnews