The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 23/10/25 where three people were killed while 18 others were injured at the 135 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 23/10/25.

A Nissan Caravan kombi travelling towards Mutare with 19 passengers on board collided head-on with a Toyota Mark II vehicle with no passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Rusape General Hospital Mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Road traffic accidents have been a cause for concern for law enforcement agencies in the country for many years.

In most cases accidents have been attributed to human error, like overtaking in blind places and miscalculations.