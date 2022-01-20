In Masvingo, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) got 3 residents released from police custody after they were arrested Monday & charged with contravening Maintenance of Peace & Order Act (MOPO).

MOPO is a reincarnation of the much loathed Public Order and Security Act, which was repealed 3 years ago.

The 3 Masvingo residents Vigisai Norupandai, Aleck Tabe & Magie Chakabuda appeared at Masvingo Magistrates Court Tuesday after they were arrested Monday charged with contravening Section 7(5) of MOPO Act for allegedly failing to give notice of a gathering to regulatory authority.

Prosecutors claim that Norupandai, Tabe & Chakabuda failed to give notice of a gathering in terms of provisions of MOPO Act, when they allegedly gathered at Aphiri Vegetable Market in Masvingo on Sunday.

The trio, which was represented by Phillip Shumba of ZLHR was granted $5 000 bail each by Magistrate Patience Madondo & ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.

Norupandai, Tabe&Chakabuda return to court on 24 February, where their trial is scheduled to commence.

According to the Act, those wishing to convene public gatherings should notify the police and get authorisation.

Zwnews