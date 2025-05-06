A fatal road traffic accident has occurred at Chaka growth point in Chirumhanzu along Mvuma – Masvingo highway few moments ago.

The accident involved a cross border Marts bus & Mazda B18.

Meanwhile, according to the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association members on the ground, one person is believed to have died while several others have been injured.

While the authorities are yet to confirm this accident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reports another fatal accident along Harare-Bulawayo road.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 04/05/25 at around 1030 hours at the 197 kilometre peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road.

“Two men were killed when a Subaru vehicle with one passenger on board veered off the road to the left side and hit the victims who were standing by the road side.

“The vehicle further swerved to the left where it hit a tree and stopped.

“The victims were admitted at Kwekwe District Hospital where they succumbed to the injuries sustained during the accident.”

