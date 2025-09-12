Three individuals have been killed on spot while two others were injured in a devastating fatal road accident that occurred at the 342 km peg along the Harare–Bulawayo Road, when a blue Honda Fit collided with a white Isuzu.

The Honda Fit with three passengers on board, was heading towards Harare when the Isuzu encroached into its lane resulting in an accident.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the development on its social media handle.

“Three people died on the spot while two others were injured and referred to Mpilo Hospital.

“The bodies of the victims were ferried to Gweru Hospital for post-mortem,” said the police.

Zwnews