Police in Chipinge are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 18/08/24 at Manyanya Village, Mutema.

The victims, Sophia Sithole (70) and her granddaughter (4) were found dead after a hut they were in was set on fire.

Sophia Sithole was burnt beyond recognition while her granddaughter was found with a fractured skull.

A suspected mental patient, Trust Sithole Chivhunze has since been arrested in connection with the case.

In a separate incident which occurred in Magada, Stopover, Epworth on 18/08/24 a woman (19) was found dead after the room she was in was set on fire.

The victim’s husband, Brian Gorosvipa Muzanenhamo is being sought in connection with the case