The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 03/10/24 at around 1000 hours at the 61 kilometre peg along Chivhu- Ray Road.

Three people were killed while eight others were injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle with eight passengers on board and an Isuzu DMax vehicle with two passengers on board were in involved in a head on collision.

As a result of the collision, the Isuzu Dmax vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on wheels.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

