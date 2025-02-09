The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 118 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road in Marondera on 08/02/25 at around 2100 hours.

Three people were killed while five others were injured when a Toyota Aqua vehicle with three passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Hilux vehicle with four passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, in other news police in Harare arrested Knowledge Muturugudu (35) and Luckmore Nhau (46) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a house along Strattford Road , Greystone Park, Borrowdale on 08/02/25 where the complainant was attacked before USD 220.00 cash was stolen.

The complainant’s scream for help alerted neighbours who quickly mobilized and assisted in the apprehension of the suspects.

The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen money.

