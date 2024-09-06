At least three people have died, while two others have been injured in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 217 km peg along Harare-Masvingo road on 05/09/24 at 0600hrs.

According to police, the accident took place when A UD truck with three passengers on board encroached on to the lane of a Freightliner truck with three passengers on board resulting in a head on collision.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Mvuma District Hospital for post mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews