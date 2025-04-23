The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which three people were killed while eleven others were injured at the 167 kilometre peg along Mutare–Masvingo Road on 22/04/25 at 1630 hours.

The accident took place after Toyota Hiace kombi with fourteen passengers on board veered off the road to the right and overturned before landing on its left side.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

ZRP is on record urging the motoring public to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

Meanwhile, the country registered increased road traffic accident during the Independence and Easter holidays, data by ZRP has shown.

Police records indicate 384 total road incidents during the 2025 Independence and Easter holidays, marking a substantial jump from 286 cases during the equivalent timeframe in 2024.

While fatal accidents decreased slightly from 26 to 21, and road deaths dropped from 27 to 24, injury cases climbed from 159 to 178 victims.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the statistics and said the rise in road crashes was alarming.

“We recorded an increase in road traffic accidents from 286 in 2024 to 384 in 2025,” he said.

“Although the number of fatal accidents and deaths slightly declined, the rise in injuries and overall incidents is worrying.

“Motorists must be responsible and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives,” he said.

