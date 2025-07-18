File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 61 kilometre peg along Harare – Bulawayo Road on 15/07/25 at around 2200 hours in which three people were killed while one person was injured.

A BMW 523D vehicle with no passengers on board rammed onto the back of a Toyota Sienta vehicle with three passengers on board.

The two vehicles were travelling in the same direction towards Harare.

Subsequently, the Toyota Sienta vehicle veered to the right onto the oncoming lane resulting in a head on collision with a Shacman truck.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured was admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital, Harare.

In other news, police in Lupane are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nqobani Kelvin Ndlovu (23) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Village Six, Mbembesi, Insuza on 13/07/25.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim, Beven Moyo (37) with a log on the head after an argument over beer during a beer drinking spree at a party.

The victim succumbed to the injuries on 15/07/25 whilst admitted at Mpilo General Hospital.

Zwnews