The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident in which three infants aged 1, 3 and 4 years died after being swept by a flooded river.

The incident happened while they were sleeping under Tare Bridge along Gokwe-Siabuwa Road on 14/02/25.

The fourth victim, a male infant (3) is still missing.

The victims and their parents were part of a church gathering which had sought shelter under the bridge during a heavy downpour.

