The magistrate court in Bindura has granted bail to three Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD) members Sandra Zenda, Kudakwashe Munemo and Onai Chitakunye who were arrested while conducting a meeting.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) whose advocates are representing them confirmed their release:

“We have ensured that Sandra Zenda, Kudakwashe Munemo & Onai Chitakunye can spend the weekend at their residences & not in prison detention by getting them released on ZWL10 000 bail each.

“They are accused of convening an unsanctioned meeting on Wednesday. The 3 return to court on 15 July.”

They were arrested at a Stakeholder Consultative Meeting on 29 June 2022 and were accused of contravening provisions of MOPO, a successor law to the much-loathed POSA.

Zwnews