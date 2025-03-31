The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 165 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 30/03/2025 at around 1650 hours.

Three foreign nationals were killed while 15 others were injured when a bus from Malawi with 119 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side. The driver had allegedly tried to avoid a collision with a breakdown recovery truck which was towing another truck which had been involved in a road accident.

In other news, ZRP reiterates that the situation in Harare CBD is normal and calm including at Robert Mugabe Square where some social media sites are falsely claiming that there are people barricading roads with stones.

Posting on its X handle, ZRP said this is not correct.

“The public should ignore calls by individuals and syndicates through some social media sites to engage in unlawful public gathering activities.

“The Police warn social media sites against the circulation of old videos with the aim of causing alarm and despondency in the country,” said the police.

Zwnews