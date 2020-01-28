THREE armed robbers snatched US$180 000 from a man from Nketa 6 suburb, Bulawayo when he had visited his relatives in Killarney suburb.

Mr Farai Vengesai (27) lost the money and his Samsung S10 phone worth about US$1 000 to the armed robbers who fired shots before robbing him as he was about to close the gate shortly after arriving at his aunt’s house.

The incident occurred on Tuesday last week at about 7:30PM and the suspects are still on the run.

Police said the armed robbers fired once in the air but Mr Vengesai’s relatives said a number of shots were fired.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the incident.

He said Mr Vengesai drove into the yard but was robbed as he was trying to close the gate.

“A Toyota Corolla emerged with three unknown adults who disembarked from the car and one of them was allegedly brandishing a revolver which he fired once in the air. The other one then smashed the window of the car and pointed a gun to the driver and they got away with US$180 000 and a Samsung S10 worth US$1 000,” said Insp Ncube.

He said investigations are underway.

Vengesai’s aunt said they were just an ordinary family but knew that their nephew was involved in deals which saw him carrying a lot of money. She did not specify the nature of the deals.

state media