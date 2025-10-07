Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has admitted to the existence of divisions within the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF).

Mliswa, former ZANU PF senior official who is also believed to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s erand boy says divisions are not new.

“From Mgagao there have always been divisions and differences in the party.

“What is new now to warrant such brutal attacks when one vents their opinion?

“A true leader should and can stomach criticism just as they also should stand up to the highest order of scrutiny,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mliswa recently came out guns blazing against vice president Constantino Chiwenga over his stance against corruption.

This came amid reports that he was paid by Mnangagwa to decampaign Chiwenga.

Mliswa said no one is clean when it comes to corruption, he also backed people whose sources of wealth are questionable, like Wicknell Chivayo and Kuda Tagwirei.