Police in Shamva has launched a probe into a suspected case of murder which took place on 28/09/25 at Government Farm.

A machete-wielding gang, led by Remembrance Matinde, alias Mutendevere, stabbed an artisanal miner, Spencer Saizi, with a knife on the chest.

The victim died on the spot. The gang went on to deflate the left front tyre of a parked Howo truck using a sharp object before damaging window panes of tuck shops at the farm.

The law enforcement agency is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other, Police in Harare are investigating a hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on 29/09/25 at around 0315 hours at Crowborough Bridge along Highglen Road where a kombi with a passenger on board was hit from behind by a haulage truck.

Subsequently, the kombi veered off the road before landing in a ditch. The truck driver did not stop after the accident.

Meanwhile, three people were injured in another hit and run road traffic accident when an unknown motorist hit a scooter carrying five passengers at corner Samora Machel and E.D. Mnangagwa Road, Harare on 29/09/25 at around 0400 hours.

