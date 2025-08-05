CHINHOYI Provincial Hospital is set for a major facelift, which will see the institution being transformed into a medical training centre.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora made a surprise visit to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital this Monday, where he revealed plans to upgrade the health facility into a medical training centre.

“This is a hospital that we have targeted for upgrading in terms of equipment because it’s going to be training medical students from next year.

“In that respect, this entails that all departments must be functioning very well, and this is being supported by our deliberate move for modernising our institution through installing modern equipment,” he said.

The Minister also disclosed government plans to establish a new radio oncology centre at the hospital.

“We are planning to establish a new oncology centre here at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. The advantage is that space is there, which places us at an advantage.

“By next year, this centre should be up and running, and the sugar tax revenue will be enough to establish the radio oncology centre here.”

The hospital is one of three new health training centres earmarked for transformation alongside Gweru and Victoria Hospital in Manicaland Province.

Government remains committed to strengthening the healthcare sector, with a special focus on provincial hospitals that will play a greater role in training and specialist care.

