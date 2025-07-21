Tragedy has hit a Masvingo family as two infants were killed after the room they were sleeping in caught fire.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the development adding that the cause of the fire is yet to established.

“The ZRP reports a tragic incident which occurred at a plot in Clipsham, Masvingo, on 17/07/25, where two female infants aged two and four, were burned to death after the room in which they were sleeping caught fire.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The cause of the fire is not yet known,” the police said in an X post.

Zwnews