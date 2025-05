The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over the proliferation of unregistered guns.

In a press statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the guns are being acquired illegally and used to commit crimes.

He added that it is worrying that guns holders are not renewing their licences and certificates.

Nyathi implored families to notify the police in when a firearm holder dies and surrender the gun to the nearest police station.

