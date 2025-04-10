Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected to ignite the Independence Torch in Gweru today.

This would mark the commencement of nationwide celebrations.

The torch will subsequently journey through several districts across the Midlands Province before arriving in Gokwe, the host of this year’s main Independence Day commemorations.

Museums and Monuments regional manager for Southern region, Lovemore Mandima, said the flame will arrive in the Midlands in time for the official launch of the Independence Day commemorations.

“So, yesterday, the independence flame left the capital city of Zimbabwe to the Midlands province, where the launch of the 2025 independence commemorations will be done today by the Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, at Mutapa Hall, which is a historical site,” Mandima said.

Zwnews