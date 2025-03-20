Vocal war veteran Blessed Geza has distanced himself from reports that he will be addressing diasporans this evening.

He was responding to a claim by Gerrard Anko Ged Belts @MacBelts that he was going to host him (Geza) on X Spaces this evening.

MacBelts has since deleted the tweet.

Apparently, Geza says it is not true that he will participate in the said X Spaces.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, I would like to advise you that I am not taking part in any discussion on X Spaces with anyone.

“Like I said when I introduced my handle, anything not communicated directly through this handle is not coming from me.

“So CDEs, Ignore the Twitter space,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has warned citizens against participating in demonstrations being planned by Geza and his team.

Geza had called for anti-government demonstrations on 31 March calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.

However, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere says the government is ready to deal with unruly elements.

Zwnews