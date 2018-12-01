25-year-old named as victim of Harare Airport road deadly accident

MASVINGO: A 25-year-old man from Morningside died on Monday when a Toyota Mark 2 that he was driving rammed into and went under a lorry at the junction of St Patricks and Airport Road at Queensway Shopping Centre in Harare on Monday morning.

Brandon Banda was driving back from the airport where he had accompanied his mother Ropafadza Magwaza who was travelling to South Africa on a business trip. His mother is a prominent fish farmer in Masvingo and she also works for Family Aids Caring Trust (FACT) Chiredzi as a director.



Eye witness said that Banda was driving from the airport towards the city centre when he rammed into a T35 at the robot controlled junction. The impact was so heavy that his car went underneath the lorry and broke the rear axle of the T35.

He died on the spot.

Banda graduated from Africa University with a degree of Bachelor of Science specialising in agriculture and animal science.

He was actively involved in the management of his mother’s fish farming business.

