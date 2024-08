For some, politics has been known as a dirty game, whose key players are in smart suits.

Apparently, former foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi has bemoaned the politics of killing each other saying it needs to be revised.

“We need to revise our Political Contestation Model which is anchored by Elimination rather than Unity of Purpose, and this culture yekutsvairana is not getting us anywhere!

“Kungodai unonzwa voseka hanzi uyu apera uyu. Downfall Politics..,” he says.

Zwnews