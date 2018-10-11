24-yr-old arrested… 2 people shot over $1 parking space in Harare CBD ..One dead

Police have opened an investigation after two people were shot in central Harare on Wednesday morning, one of them fatally.

A car belonging to the shooter, thought to be a Nigerian national, was set on fire in angry scenes at the corner of First Street and Kwame Nkrumah.

Witnesses told ZimLive that the man drove up to QV Pharmacy, very close to the MDC party’s Harvest House headquarters, and parked his vehicle which had President Emmerson Mnangagwa stickers. One account claimed he also had a scarf similar to the one normally worn by Mnangagwa.

Street vendors who operate in the area demanded that he pays $1 for parking, but the man said he would only pay it to the Harare City Council, one witness said.

“A row quickly ensued. The situation was not helped by the Zanu PF regalia in his car and the whole thing became politically charged. The man was outnumbered and he started running, with over a dozen youths in pursuit,” a man who identified himself as Lameck Sithole said at the scene.

The dead man, who was also a vendor but operated a street away, is said to have joined the chase and quickly caught up with the fleeing gunman.

“Once he was caught, the man pulled out a gun and started shooting. He shot this guy in the head. He died instantly. A woman who was just a bystander also caught a bullet in the arm,” added another witness who declined to be named.