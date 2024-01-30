The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) says with inflation rising, institutions have put 52% of their investments into property.

The IPEC adds that this is 5 times higher than the regional average.

This is coming at the time the local currency Zimdollar is losing its purchasing power on a daily basis.

Apparently, the Inter-Horizon Group, a proudly Zimbabwean home grown financial services boutique firm that offers brokerage (IH Securities) and advisory services (IH Advisory) warns that local institutions have over-invested in property.

Adding that the concentration risk in real estate creates clear sector-wide risk.

