Finished ZPSL Football Matches: ROUND 29:
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0 – 0 Highlanders (0 – 0)
- CAPS Utd 1 – 1 Cranborne Bullets (1 – 1)
- Manica 2 – 0 Hwange (0 – 0)
- Ngezi Platinum 1 – 0 Yadah (0 – 0)
- ZPC Kariba 0 – 1 Dynamos (0 – 0)
- Black Rhinos 1 – 1 Chicken Inn (0 – 1)
- Herentals 1 – 0 Sheasham (0 – 0)
- Platinum 1 – 1 GreenFuel (0 – 0)
- Triangle 1 – 1 Simba Bhora (0 – 1)
ROUND 28:
- Cranborne Bullets 0 – 1 Bulawayo Chiefs (0 – 1)
- Yadah 1 – 1 Manica (1 – 1)
- Chicken Inn 4 – 0 ZPC Kariba (2 – 0)
- Dynamos 2 – 1 Ngezi Platinum (1 – 0)
- GreenFuel 1 – 1 Highlanders (0 – 1)
- Hwange 1 – 0 Herentals (1 – 0)
- Platinum 1 – 2 Black Rhinos (0 – 2)
- Sheasham 1 – 1 Triangle (0 – 0)
- Simba Bhora 2 – 3 CAPS Utd (1 – 2)
ZPSL log table 22/10/2023