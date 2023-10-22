Finished ZPSL Football Matches: ROUND 29:

  • Bulawayo Chiefs 0 – 0 Highlanders (0 – 0)
  • CAPS Utd 1 – 1 Cranborne Bullets (1 – 1)
  • Manica 2 – 0 Hwange (0 – 0)
  • Ngezi Platinum 1 – 0 Yadah (0 – 0)
  • ZPC Kariba 0 – 1 Dynamos (0 – 0)

 

  • Black Rhinos 1 – 1 Chicken Inn (0 – 1)
  • Herentals 1 – 0 Sheasham (0 – 0)
  • Platinum 1 – 1 GreenFuel (0 – 0)
  • Triangle 1 – 1 Simba Bhora (0 – 1)

ROUND 28:

  • Cranborne Bullets 0 – 1 Bulawayo Chiefs (0 – 1)
  • Yadah 1 – 1 Manica (1 – 1)
  • Chicken Inn 4 – 0 ZPC Kariba (2 – 0)
  • Dynamos 2 – 1 Ngezi Platinum (1 – 0)
  • GreenFuel 1 – 1 Highlanders (0 – 1)
  • Hwange 1 – 0 Herentals (1 – 0)
  • Platinum 1 – 2 Black Rhinos (0 – 2)
  • Sheasham 1 – 1 Triangle (0 – 0)
  • Simba Bhora 2 – 3 CAPS Utd (1 – 2)

ZPSL log table  22/10/2023